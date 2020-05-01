Peak Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Peak Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 33.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,785 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF accounts for 4.4% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $8,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYH. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RYH traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $214.53. The stock had a trading volume of 11,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,551. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a one year low of $157.99 and a one year high of $230.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.88 and a 200 day moving average of $210.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.