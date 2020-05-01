Peak Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Peak Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,374 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 253.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 32,050 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 109,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 48,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 259,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000.

NYSEAMERICAN CEF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,372. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $16.16.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, formerly Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

