Peak Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Peak Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,239 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned 1.00% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,546,000 after buying an additional 30,650 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 132,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 474.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 75,706 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 278.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 58,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 77,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLTR stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.79. The company had a trading volume of 18,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,357. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.66 and a 200-day moving average of $76.72. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $61.80 and a 12-month high of $86.26.

