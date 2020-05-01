Peak Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Peak Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,767 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 1.7% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $68.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,720. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average of $72.26. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $81.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.