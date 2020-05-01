Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $248,000 Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 111,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Pacific Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 134,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 31,470 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA traded down $2.26 on Thursday, reaching $59.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,778. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $77.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average of $68.31.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

