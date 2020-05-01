Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $4.41 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.17. The stock had a trading volume of 26,070,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,376,699. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

