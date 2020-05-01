Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $4 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,654,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,130,000 after acquiring an additional 338,353 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,138,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 733,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,149,000 after acquiring an additional 88,208 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 636,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,462,000 after acquiring an additional 67,945 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.72. 20,850,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,060,250. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.23. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $53.31 and a 12 month high of $81.75.

