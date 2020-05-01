Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $448,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 75,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $291.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,221,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,401,047. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $1.5314 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.