Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $5.98 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 7.04% of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 46,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 50,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 40.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 54,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 15,567 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 56,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,680. VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.99 and a 12 month high of $25.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.00.

