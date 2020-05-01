Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $899,000 Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter valued at about $876,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 213.5% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 59.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,906,000 after purchasing an additional 91,862 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 29,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 41,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,935. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $114.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.20 and a 200-day moving average of $108.47.

