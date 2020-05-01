Peak Financial Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Peak Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,428 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 9.0% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.84. 4,226,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,965,941. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.63 and its 200-day moving average is $153.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

