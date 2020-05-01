Peak Financial Management Inc. Purchases 11,397 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up 2.6% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 172,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.10. 520,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,358. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.24. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $34.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.