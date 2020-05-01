Peak Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,241 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Peak Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

RTM traded up $2.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,418. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.55. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $116.90.

