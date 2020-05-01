Peak Financial Management Inc. Sells 7,000 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Peak Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,654,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 68,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.83. 3,501,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,384. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $14.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

