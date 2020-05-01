Peerplays Tops One Day Trading Volume of $156,687.00 (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00002814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Peerplays has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. Peerplays has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $156,687.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011506 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $208.65 or 0.02390690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00197275 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00062118 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00042898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays’ launch date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

