PEN (OTCMKTS:PENC) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 2.50

News coverage about PEN (OTCMKTS:PENC) has been trending positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. PEN earned a daily sentiment score of 2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the technology company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of PENC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,881. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. PEN has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $3.24.

PEN Inc develops, commercializes, and markets consumer and industrial products enabled by nanotechnology primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Product and Contract Services. The company offers anti-fogging towelettes to the military for safety, anti-fogging, and conditioning of lenses, masks, and head gears, as well as other applications, such as head's up displays; mar and stain resistant coatings for high end vitreous China tableware in restaurants, cruise ships, and casinos; clear protective coatings used on display panels and touch screens to remove fingerprints; protective and water repelling coatings for interior glass and ceramic surfaces to clean and prevent scale and grime encrustation; and coatings for ceramic insulators for use in transit and underground subways systems to prevent caking of metal dust and greases on surfaces.

