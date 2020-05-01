PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Sells $432,300.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stanford L. Kurland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 30th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $451,950.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 300 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $8,124.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $35,710.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $542,850.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 2,500 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $94,525.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $573,150.00.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.17. 558,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,650. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $39.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $490.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $21,755,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,003,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,166,000 after purchasing an additional 421,693 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,253,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $4,957,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,567,000 after buying an additional 126,162 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

