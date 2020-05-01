PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Sells $451,950.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stanford L. Kurland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 28th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $432,300.00.
- On Tuesday, April 14th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 300 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $8,124.00.
- On Wednesday, March 11th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $35,710.00.
- On Monday, March 9th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $542,850.00.
- On Wednesday, February 12th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 2,500 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $94,525.00.
- On Monday, February 10th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $573,150.00.
Shares of PFSI traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.17. 558,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,650. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.86. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $39.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFSI. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.
PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.
