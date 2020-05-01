PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Sells $451,950.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stanford L. Kurland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Tuesday, April 28th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $432,300.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 300 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $8,124.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $35,710.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $542,850.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 2,500 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $94,525.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $573,150.00.

Shares of PFSI traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.17. 558,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,650. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.86. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $39.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $490.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 26.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFSI. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.