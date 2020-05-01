PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to post earnings of $3.11 per share for the quarter.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $490.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.75 million. On average, analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PFSI traded down $1.91 on Friday, reaching $28.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,362. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $39.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

In related news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $35,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew S. Chang purchased 35,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $594,960.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,659 shares of company stock worth $6,074,923. Insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFSI shares. JMP Securities raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

