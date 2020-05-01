PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to post earnings of ($2.81) per share for the quarter.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 46.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PMT traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 90,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,039. The stock has a market cap of $993.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $23.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.32%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan purchased 39,507 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $224,399.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Willey bought 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $139,308.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 79,707 shares of company stock worth $550,928 and sold 2,956 shares worth $60,677. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.