Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.27.

NYSE PNR traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $33.31. The stock had a trading volume of 514,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,438. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Pentair has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.04 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Pentair by 29.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 17,938 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 28.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 12,094 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Pentair by 43.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Pentair by 2.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Pentair by 47.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

