Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Pentair from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.59. 4,632,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,240. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Pentair has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.26.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Pentair by 418.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

