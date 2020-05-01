Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PNR. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pentair from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

Shares of Pentair stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $34.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,632,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,240. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.26. Pentair has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.04 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Pentair by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Pentair by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

