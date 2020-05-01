Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 153 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,283 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.96.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at $292,987,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,486,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,475,116. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.48. The stock has a market cap of $362.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $98.85 and a 1 year high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.81%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

