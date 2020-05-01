Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 230 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,671 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.92.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $7.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,966,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,525. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.62. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

