Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 966 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,283,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,276,000 after purchasing an additional 251,476 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in WP Carey by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,403,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,392,000 after acquiring an additional 131,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WP Carey by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,671,000 after acquiring an additional 109,348 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in WP Carey by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,638,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,138,000 after acquiring an additional 216,568 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in WP Carey by 1,628.7% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,626,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $183,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,368.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Niehaus bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.68 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,340.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,785 shares of company stock valued at $838,178 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

WPC traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.78. 855,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,101. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. WP Carey Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. WP Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.20%.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

