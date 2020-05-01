Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,881,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,598,000 after buying an additional 239,639 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 162,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,893,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.88. 2,551,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694,801. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.61. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.29 and a fifty-two week high of $128.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Several equities analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Argus raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

