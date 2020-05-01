Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 50,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 53,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

ARCC stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.84. 2,383,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,394,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $19.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.39 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $49,173.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.90.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

