Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys 140 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,054,000 after acquiring an additional 143,079 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,366,000 after buying an additional 62,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,742,000 after buying an additional 367,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,324,000 after buying an additional 772,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $2,754,179,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.31.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.77, for a total transaction of $12,361,192.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,370,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,724,462,518.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 124,054 shares of company stock worth $40,244,012 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $8.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $274.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,886,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,525,771. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.99. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $265.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

