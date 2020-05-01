Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys 608 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,179,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,360. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $192.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.15 and a 200-day moving average of $169.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4254 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

