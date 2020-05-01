Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $908,096,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,104,382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877,954 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,624,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $843,974,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404,966 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,230,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988,176 shares during the period. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,867,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.80. 175,383,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,314,547. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cfra cut General Electric to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.81.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

