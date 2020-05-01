Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.99. 2,335,677 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.14 and its 200 day moving average is $95.04. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

