Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $5.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $164.18. 2,036,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,931. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.18. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.8009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

