Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,903 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 1.1% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 141,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 22,149,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,636,809. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $16.69.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.