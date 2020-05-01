Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 339,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,655,000 after buying an additional 79,421 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 17,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 345,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,886,000 after purchasing an additional 55,975 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 130,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,231. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.86.

