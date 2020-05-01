Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Twilio by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWLO. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 15,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total transaction of $1,958,811.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $3,832,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 127,829 shares of company stock valued at $14,318,434 in the last three months. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.30. 3,054,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,363,710. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.97. Twilio Inc has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $151.00. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

