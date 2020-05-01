Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.60. 1,739,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,557. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.15. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

