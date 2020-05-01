Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.0% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $218.91. 42,856,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,134,418. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $237.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.