Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 13.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

MCD stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,122,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,217,980. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.79. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $138.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.