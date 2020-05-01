Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $607,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $266.96. 7,361,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,202,624. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.28 and its 200-day moving average is $278.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

