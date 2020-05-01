Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,155 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.4% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 296.0% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix stock traded up $8.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $419.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,937,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,566,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.01, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $449.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $375.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.83.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total value of $1,586,226.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,573 shares of company stock worth $79,488,428 in the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Netflix from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.89.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.