Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 251,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,754 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $27,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $344,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 48,560 shares of company stock worth $237,965 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

FSK stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.44. 2,013,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,017,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.53.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.22 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 10.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.09%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 95.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

