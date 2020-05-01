Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,824 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for 4.6% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 459,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after acquiring an additional 64,955 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,957,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 184,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 768,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,815,000 after acquiring an additional 237,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000.

BATS:OMFL traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.61. The stock had a trading volume of 101,261 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.04.

