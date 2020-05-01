Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 100.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,956,000 after buying an additional 5,044,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,543,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $967,955,000 after purchasing an additional 520,485 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,860 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,409,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,730,000 after purchasing an additional 229,737 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $2.72 on Thursday, hitting $63.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,400,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,910,199. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average of $75.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.2519 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

