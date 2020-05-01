Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Invests $215,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 1,475.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DexCom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their price target on DexCom from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on DexCom from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.24.

Shares of DXCM traded down $10.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $335.17. 1,413,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,642. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.58. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.63 and a fifty-two week high of $350.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.36 and its 200 day moving average is $233.97.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.34 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 8,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total value of $2,161,196.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.57, for a total value of $487,412.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,482 shares in the company, valued at $16,400,620.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,559 shares of company stock worth $27,738,836. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

