Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $645,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 293,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,346 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 414,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 153,143 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 354,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 29,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,494,000.

BSCM stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,799. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $23.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.39.

