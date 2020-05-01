Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Invests $245,000 in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

FXI traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,306,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,109,586. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $45.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day moving average is $40.86.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.