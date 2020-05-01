Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 391.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Shares of MCHI stock traded up $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $61.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,224,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,151,040. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.59 and its 200-day moving average is $60.92. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $67.84.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.