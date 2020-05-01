Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 703 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,029 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.2% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total transaction of $2,660,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $268.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.74.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $6.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $292.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,365,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,567,479. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $316.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.15 and its 200-day moving average is $239.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The firm has a market cap of $179.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.