Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 988 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.75.

COST traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $303.00. 3,791,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.41. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $233.05 and a 1-year high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.